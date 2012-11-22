* IPCA-15 index up 0.54 pct, from 0.65 pct in prior month * 12-month inflation accelerates slightly to 5.64 pct By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Nov 22 Consumer inflation in Brazil slowed in the month to mid-November as food prices tamed their advance, offsetting a rise in apparel and fuel costs, government data showed on Thursday. Brazil's benchmark IPCA-15 inflation index rose 0.54 percent in the month to mid-November, slowing from a rise of 0.65 percent in the prior month, statistics agency IBGE said. The data came in slightly above market expectations for a rise of 0.51 percent, according to the median forecast of 28 analysts surveyed by Reuters. In the 12 months to mid-November, inflation accelerated to 5.64 percent, up from 5.56 percent one month before. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in each direction. The inflation figures were expected to have no impact on the outlook for interest rates as the central bank says it will keep benchmark borrowing costs at the current record low of 7.25 percent for a "prolonged period". The next rate-setting metting will take place on Nov. 27 and 28. Food prices, which led consumer prices' increase over the past few months, rose just 0.83 percent, slowing from an increase of 1.56 percent in the prior month. Food prices spiked worldwide earlier this year as a severe drought hit grain-producing areas in the United States. Brazilian wholesale price indexes, however, had already started to show relief in recent weeks. Below is the result for each price category: October November - Food and beverages 1.56 0.83 - Housing 0.72 0.33 - Household articles 0.26 0.58 - Apparel 1.05 1.40 - Transport 0.11 0.47 - Health and personal care 0.42 0.36 - Personal expenses 0.15 0.30 - Education 0.02 0.04 - Communication 0.18 0.30 - IPCA-15 0.65 0.54