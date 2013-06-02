* Central bank chief says weaker real due to global factors
* Bank ready to intervene to halt "excessive volatility"
BRASILIA, June 2 Brazil's central bank chief on
Sunday said the recent weakening of the local real currency
should have "limited" impact on inflation, but
that the bank is ready to step in if needed to stem currency
volatility.
The real ended at 2.1412 per dollar on Friday, its weakest
level since May 2009, because of increased global risk aversion
on concerns of a possible withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures
and speculation by local investors about policymakers' tolerance
to a weaker currency.
"This is a global movement of the U.S. dollar not something
peculiar to Brazil," Alexandre Tombini said in comments provided
by the bank's press office during a media briefing in Istanbul,
Turkey. "Provided that the exchange rate regime is flexible as
it is the case in Brazil the pass through should be limited."
Tombini was participating in a seminar organized by the
central bank of Turkey in Istanbul.
The sharp weakening of the real could push up the value of
imported goods, stoking already high inflation in the South
American nation that only two decades ago was suffering with
hyperinflation.
To fight inflation the central bank on Wednesday surprised
investors by speeding up the pace of its monetary tightening
cycle with a 50-basis-points rate hike.
In theory, that rate hike should ease the pressure on the
real as it increases the appeal of Brazilian fixed-income assets
that lures more U.S. dollars into the local market.
However, neither the rate increase nor a central bank
intervention in the market on Friday was able to prop up the
real.
Tombini reiterated that the bank could intervene again to
stem "excessive volatility" in the real via the sale of currency
in the spot and future market as well as by providing dollar
trade lines to exporters.
The central bank offered trade lines to Brazilian exporters
in 2008 when external financing dried up during the global
financial crisis.
In the 12 months to mid-May, inflation slowed to 6.46
percent, just slightly below the official target range ceiling
of 6.5 percent.