SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Inflation in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, accelerated slightly in September due to higher apparel costs, an economic research institute said on Wednesday. The IPC-FIPE index rose 0.25 percent last month, up from 0.22 percent in August, according to the University of Sao Paulo's FIPE research institute. The increase matched the median expectation of 12 economists surveyed by Reuters. Economists see the FIPE index as an early gauge of Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index, which the central bank targets when setting interest rates. Brazilian statistics agency IBGE will release September's IPCA index on Oct. 9. Below are the results for the FIPE index's price categories: Item September August - Housing 0.28 0.44 - Food -0.01 -0.02 - Transportation 0.12 -0.11 - Personal care 0.24 0.63 - Healthcare 0.72 0.83 - Clothing 1.11 -0.60 - Education 0.09 0.09 - INDEX 0.25 0.22