* Inflation to stabilize above target, economists say * Consumer prices rise 0.35 in Sep vs Aug * 12-month rate eases to 5.86 pct, from 6.09 pct in August * Month-on-month core measures rise in September By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Oct 9 Brazil's annual inflation hit its lowest rate this year as food price increases remained restrained after a sharp increase in late 2012. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.86 percent in the 12 months through September, easing from its 6.09 percent 12-month advance in the prior month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. However, a pick-up in the monthly rate, led by higher apparel and transport costs, suggested inflation will likely stay for months well above the center of the government's inflation target range. That could prompt the central bank to signal additional interest rate increases at the end of its monetary policy meeting later on Wednesday. The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. September's reading matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 29 economists. Economists see the annual inflation rate stabilizing at its current level and ending this year at 5.82 percent, according to the median forecast of analysts surveyed in a weekly central bank poll released on Monday. RESTRAINED FOOD PRICES In the month of September alone, the IPCA index rose 0.35 percent, up from 0.24 percent in August. Average core measures, which strip out the most volatile prices such as some food items, gained 0.45 percent, up from 0.41 percent in the previous month, according to Banco Fator calculations. Food and beverage prices, the weightiest component of the IPCA index, rose 0.14 percent, a meager increase from the 0.01 post rise in August. That was a far cry from skyrocketing food prices in late 2012 and early 2013 following a severe drought in the United States, which sent up prices of several products like corn and soy. Bad weather in Brazil had also increased prices of tomatoes and onions. In January this year, food and beverage prices rose 1.99 percent and than begin slowly moderating their advance, thus helping cool overall inflation. FUEL PRICE HIKE SEEN But offsetting the moderating influence of food prices could be an anticipated price rise in fuel, which could send prices higher of transport, another key component of the IPCA index, which rose 0.44 percent in September. Analysts widely expect the government to authorize state-owned Petroleo Brasileiro SA to hike fuel prices by year-end, which would also drive inflation higher. Brasilia has stopped state-owned Petrobras from raising gasoline prices since January to help keep inflation in check, eroding the company's ability to finance its $237 billion five-year investment plan. Intent on lowering inflation towards the center of the target next year, the central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday to 9.50 percent, the highest among the world's largest economies, according to a Reuters poll on Friday. The bank could also signal additional rate increases in November and early next year, some economists say, which would lead the so-called Selic rate back to double-digit levels after staying at record lows for nearly a year. A preview of the IPCA index for September, the IPCA-15 , already showed annual inflation below 6 percent in the month to mid-September. The IPCA-15 index is also calculated by IBGE. Below is the result for each price category in October: September August - Food and beverages 0.14 0.01 - Housing 0.62 0.57 - Household articles 0.65 0.89 - Apparel 0.63 0.08 - Transport 0.44 -0.06 - Health and personal care 0.46 0.45 - Personal expenses 0.20 0.39 - Education 0.12 0.67 - Communication -0.04 0.02 - IPCA 0.35 0.24