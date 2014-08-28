BRASILIA, Aug 28 Brazil's broadest inflation measure, the IGP-M, dropped 0.27 percent in August from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getúlio Vargas said on Thursday. The index had been expected to decline 0.34 percent, according to the median forecast of 20 economists polled. It was the fourth drop in a row as the effect of a severe drought over food prices earlier this year gradually wanes. In the 12 months through August, the IGP-M index rose 4.89 percent. Latest (mth) Previous (mth) 12-month rate IGP-M -0.27 -0.61 4.89 IPA (producer -0.45 -1.11 3.91 prices) IPC (consumer 0.02 0.15 6.62 prices) INCC 0.19 0.80 7.09 (construction costs) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)