(Adds analysts' comments and context)
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, June 25 Brazil on Thursday narrowed
its inflation target band for 2017, the first change to the
country's official goal in 11 years in a bid to win over markets
skeptical of the government's commitment to curb persistently
high inflation.
The national monetary council, made up of the finance and
planning ministers and the central bank chief, kept the
mid-point of the target at 4.5 percent in 2017, but set the
tolerance band at 1.5 percentage points either way.
It is the first change since 2004 when the range for 2006
was narrowed to 2 percentage points from 2.5 percentage points.
Reuters reported first on Monday that authorities were
considering changing the target to bolster their credibility
after a spike in prices.
"This was important, reinforces the bank's credibility and
helps it regain market's trust," said Thais Zara, chief
economist of consulting firm Rosenberg & Associados. "This
signals the government as a whole is committed with lowering
inflation."
High inflation has turned into a major headache for
President Dilma Rousseff who has vowed to do everything possible
to bring down prices in her second four-year term, which started
this year. Annual inflation surged to 8.80 percent in the month
to mid-June.
After her tight re-election win, Rousseff picked former
banking executive Joaquim Levy to lead a major shift in economic
policy toward more orthodox ideals to regain the trust of
investors and avoid losing Brazil's investment-grade rating.
An overwhelming majority of economists supported the idea of
tweaking the 2017 target to show the government is serious about
tackling inflation in the long run, a Reuters poll showed
earlier on Thursday.
The council made no changes to the 2016 target as some in
local media had speculated.
Inflation in Brazil has remained very close to the ceiling
of the target band for the last five years, eroding the
credibility of the central bank.
Even after raising interest rates to the highest level among
major economies, analysts doubt the bank will be able to fulfill
its promise to get inflation back to 4.5 percent in late 2016.
"The inflation target in Brazil is too high," said Juan
Jensen, economist for Tendencias in Sao Paulo. "This could be
first step in the direction of lower targets in the future."
(Additional reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese
and Cynthia Osterman)