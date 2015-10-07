(Recast, adds details and context)
BRASILIA Oct 7 Trailing 12-month inflation in
Brazil slowed slightly in September in line with expectations,
yet remained near 10 percent as a sharp slump in the currency
offset declining personal expenses and education costs.
Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
rose 9.49 percent in the 12 months through
September, down from 9.53 percent in August, the government
statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The median forecast in
a Reuters poll of analysts was 9.49 percent for September.
Inflation remained high and disseminated in September, with
prices in six of the index's nine categories rising above the
ceiling of the central bank's target range. Higher food,
household expenses and apparel prices continue to be leading
drivers of inflation, partly because Brazil's currency recently
weakened to a record low.
Housing and transport also gained sharply from August.
The IPCA index rose 0.54 percent on a monthly
basis in September, up from an increase of 0.22 percent in
August.
The inflation rate has remained around 12-year highs after
President Dilma Rousseff's government hiked taxes and
government-controlled prices such as gasoline and electricity
rates to help plug a growing budget deficit.
The country's inflation rate is not expected to fall to the
government's 4.5 percent target before 2017, even if interest
rates remain at the current 14.25 percent well into next year,
according to a weekly central bank survey.
The central bank has pledged to lower inflation to the
target by late 2016, but has signaled it prefers to keep rates
on hold for some time as the economy sinks into its worst
recession in nearly three decades.
Given the currency drop, many analysts have started to weigh
the possibility of further interest rate increases to anchor
expectations ahead. The central bank is scheduled to meet on Oct
21 to decide on its benchmark Selic rate.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and Nick Zieminski)