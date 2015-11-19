BRASILIA, Nov 19 Brazil's annual inflation rate
climbed past 10 percent in mid-November, the highest in 12
years, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose to
10.28 percent in the 12 months through mid-November, up from
9.77 percent in mid-October.
Consumer prices rose 0.85 percent from mid-October.
Below is the result for each price category:
mid-November mid-October
- Food and beverages 1.05 0.62
- Housing 0.74 1.15
- Household articles 0.07 0.12
- Apparel 0.72 0.58
- Transport 1.45 0.80
- Health and personal care 0.66 0.55
- Personal expenses 0.37 0.56
- Education 0.03 0.17
- Communication 1.04 0.08
- IPCA-15 0.85 0.66
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Angus MacSwan)