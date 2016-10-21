(Adds analyst quote, market reaction, table, data) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, Oct 21 Consumer prices in Brazil rose in mid-October at the slowest pace for the period in seven years, potentially paving the way for the central bank to cut interest rates again in November. The IPCA-15 price index rose a modest 0.19 percent in the month to mid-October, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, less than the 0.21 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll and slowing from its 0.23 percent gain in mid-September. Prices rose 8.27 percent in the 12 months through mid-October, the lowest rate since May 2015 and slowing from an 8.78 percent increase in mid-September, IBGE said.. The bank cut its benchmark Selic rate for the first time in four years on Wednesday, shaving it by 25 basis points to 14 percent, and is expected to reduce it further in coming months as the economy struggles to emerge from a two-year recession. "Data to mid-October show that inflation in Brazil is continuing to ease, which should provide room for another cut in interest rates at November's (monetary policy committee) COPOM meeting," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist of Capital Economics, wrote in a research note. Economists are split on the size of the next moves, though. Yields on short-term rate futures rose after the IPCA-15 data, suggesting traders saw the central bank less likely to accelerate the pace of rate cuts to 50 basis points per meeting. "Education, communications and healthcare inflation nudged down a little but the declines were trivial," Shearing added. "Barring a sharper fall in services inflation in the full month data for October, hopes for a larger 50-basis-point cut could be disappointed." Lower inflation and further interest rate cuts are seen as crucial to take Brazil out of its worst downturn in decades. The central bank expects inflation to fall to 4.3 percent next year and 3.9 percent in 2018, below its 4.5 percent target. In the month to mid-October, food and beverage prices - the largest component of the IPCA-15 index - declined 0.25 percent following a 0.01 percent fall in the preceding period. Household articles and personal expenses also dropped in the month, while transport costs showed the biggest increase, IBGE said, partly due to higher ethanol fuel prices. Below is the result for each price category: Mid-Sept mid-Oct - Food and beverages -0.01 -0.25 - Housing 0.48 0.60 - Household articles 0.25 -0.31 - Apparel 0.49 0.36 - Transport -0.10 0.67 - Health and personal care 0.53 0.28 - Personal expenses 0.60 -0.12 - Education 0.25 0.06 - Communication -0.01 0.28 - IPCA-15 0.23 0.19 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)