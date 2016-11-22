BRASILIA Nov 22 Brazil's 12-month inflation rate dropped to its lowest since February 2015 in mid-November as food prices continue to give back part of this year's steep rise, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose 7.66 percent in the 12 months through mid-November, down from 8.27 percent in the year through October, according to the median of 22 forecasts that ranged from 7.60 percent to 7.73 percent.

Prices rose 0.28 percent in the month to mid-November, up from an increase of 0.19 percent in mid-October, according to the median of 26 estimates that ranged between 0.23 percent and 0.35 percent.

Food prices have started falling in recent weeks, after rising nearly 9 percent between January and October. The increase was partly due to unfavorable crop weather in some regions.

The national statistics bureau IBGE will release the mid-November inflation figures on Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time (1100 GMT).

With inflation on a downward path, the central bank cut interest rates last month from a decade high to help lift the economy out of a two-year downturn.

Economists expect the bank to lower its benchmark interest rate by at least 25 basis points on Nov. 30.

Economists have diverged over the size of the possible cut, although odds of a steeper reduction have fallen as the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president fueled market volatility.

"Given that this is the last week before the next rate-setting meeting, an inflation number out of consensus could change forecasts for the interest rate cut," economists with Santander wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alan Crosby)