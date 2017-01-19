(Adds comment in paragraph 6) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, Jan 19 Brazil's inflation rate slowed more than expected in mid-January, falling below 6 percent for the first time in nearly three years and reinforcing market bets on steep interest rate cuts by the central bank. Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index rose 5.94 percent in the 12 months to mid-January, slowing from an increase of 6.58 percent in mid-December, government statistics bureau IBGE said on Thursday. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected an inflation rate of 6.06 percent. Prices rose 0.31 percent from mid-December, up from an increase of 0.19 in the previous month. That was the lowest monthly rate for mid-January since 1994. Yields on rate futures fell as traders saw an increasing likelihood that the central bank will continue cutting interest rates at a brisk pace this year, sending them to single digits from the current 13 percent. "I can't rule out a rate cut of 100 basis points at the next central bank meeting, although the most likely scenario still is for another 75-point cut," said Cristiano Oliveira, chief economist of Banco Fibra. The central bank cut interest rates by 75 basis points last week, in a sharp move that surprised most economists. The IPCA-15 numbers show the bank is on the right path, central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Inflation is expected to hit the official target of 4.5 percent by June. Policymakers will decide by then on the inflation goal for 2019, and the rapid inflation drop should allow it to reduce its target for the first time in more than a decade, according to economists polled by Reuters. A measure of price increases among services providers that excludes volatile items such as airfares rose 6.09 percent in the 12 months through mid-January, down from an increase of 6.47 percent in mid-December. That measure is closely watched by the central bank as services prices are more directly influenced by monetary policy than others. Below is the result for each price category: mid-Jan mid-Dece uary mber - Food and beverages 0.28 -0.18 - Housing -0.22 -0.28 - Household articles -0.23 -0.52 - Apparel -0.18 0.57 - Transport 0.71 0.79 - Health and personal care 0.48 0.43 - Personal expenses 0.76 0.63 - Education 0.18 0.07 - Communication 0.49 0.08 - IPCA-15 0.31 0.19 (Additional reporting by Camila Moreira in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)