(Recasts with more comments, market reaction, background) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, Feb 8 Consumer prices rose less than expected in Brazil in January for the fifth straight month, increasing the chances of steeper interest rate cuts and a stronger economic recovery as the inflation rate falls toward the government's long-missed target. The annual inflation rate eased by nearly a percentage point to 5.35 percent in the 12 months through January, below economists' expectations of 5.41 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Prices rose 0.38 percent from a month earlier, the smallest rise for January since 1994. The surprising pace of the inflation slowdown has boosted consumer and business confidence, helping the economy pull through its worst recession in decades. Lower inflation also comes as relief for unpopular President Michel Temer as he pushes an austerity agenda through Congress. Yields on Brazil's two-year benchmark bond fell to a 2013 low, a boon to fixed-income investors who have benefited from increasing expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates to below 10 percent this year. "Single-digit rates this year, something that was very questionable until recently, are increasingly feasible," Sandra Pires, chief analyst at São Paulo-based brokerage Coinvalores, wrote in a research note. Yields on long-term bonds could drop further if the government cuts its annual inflation target, as most economists forecast. They expect the current goal of 4.5 percent to be achieved in the second quarter, for the first time since 2010. Banco Fator Chief Economist José Francisco de Lima Gonçalves said he saw room for the central bank to accelerate the pace of rate cuts this month to 100 basis points, from 75 basis points at its last meeting. Most economists and traders still expect the bank to keep its current pace of easing. Inflation is a sensitive issue in a country traumatized by runaway prices in the past. It contributed to the eroding popularity of former president Dilma Rousseff, who was ousted last year, by climbing past 10 percent until early 2016. Slowing inflation should boost Temer's approval ratings from near-record lows even as unemployment remains high, Banco Fibra Chief Economist Cristiano Oliveira said. "All else equal," Oliveira wrote in a note, "Temer's popularity will be up in 2018, an election year." Below is the result for each price category: January December - Food and beverages 0.35 0.08 - Housing 0.17 -0.59 - Household articles -0.10 -0.31 - Apparel -0.36 0.32 - Transport 0.77 1.11 - Health and personal care 0.55 0.49 - Personal expenses 0.45 1.01 - Education 0.29 0.07 - Communication 0.63 0.02 - IPCA 0.38 0.30 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)