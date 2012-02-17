* Consumer prices rose 0.53 pct in the month through mid-Feb
* Annual inflation slows to 5.98 pct, lowest since Dec 2010
(Adds background)
SAO PAULO Feb 17 Inflation in Brazil
slowed more than expected in the month to mid-February,
bolstering the likelihood that the central bank will extend a
cycle of interest rate cuts.
The benchmark IPCA inflation index slowed to
0.53 percent increase in the month to mid-February, government
statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. In the month to
mid-January, the index rose 0.65 percent.
Inflation in the 12-month period through
mid-February eased to 5.98 percent, its tamest level since
December 2010.
The bank targets annual inflation of 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance band of 2 percentage points in either direction.
The IPCA index had been expected to rise 0.58
percent in the month to mid-February, according to the median
forecast of 24 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the
IPCA increase ranged from 0.40 percent to 0.65 percent.
Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by
half a percentage point in four meetings since August to 10.5
percent in a bid to shield its fragile economic recovery from
the European debt crisis fallout and a global slowdown. Most
economists expect another two such cuts in 2012.
The next central bank rate decision is on March 7.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione
Editing by W Simon)