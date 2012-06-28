* Wholesale-heavy price index rises more than expected
* IGP-M index rose 1.02 percent in May
SAO PAULO, June 28 Brazil's broadest inflation
index, the IGP-M, rose 0.66 percent in June, down
from a 1.02 percent increase in May, the Getulio Vargas
Foundation research group said on Thursday.
The index was expected to increase 0.58 percent, according to
the median forecast of 12 economists polled by Reuters.
Estimates ranged from an increase of 0.55 percent to 0.59
percent.
The IGP-M is closely monitored by analysts and investors
because it provides a broad look at wholesale and consumer
prices in Latin America's largest economy. It also allows
investors to watch price trends in the construction industry.
The IGP-M is typically published ahead of Brazil's benchmark
IPCA consumer price inflation data for the same month. The IPCA
for June is due to be released by the government's statistics
agency on July 6.
The wholesale component of the IGP-M index, which accounts
for about 60 percent of the overall IGP-M, rose 0.74 percent in
June, compared with an increase of 1.17 percent the previous
month.
The consumer price component, which has a 30 percent
weighting in the index, rose 0.17 percent compared with a 0.49
percent increase in May.
The construction costs index, which accounts for the rest of
the IGP-M index, climbed 1.31 percent in June after a rise of
1.30 percent in the previous month.
(Reporting By Camila Moreira; Writing by Asher Levine Editing
by W Simon)