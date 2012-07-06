* IPCA index rises 0.08 pct in June, below forecasts

* Trailing 12-month inflation eases to 4.92 pct

* Yields on rate futures fall after the data (Recasts, adds details, background)

SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's monthly inflation rate slowed to its lowest level in almost two years on the back of temporary tax breaks for autos, keeping the door open for more interest rate cuts.

Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.08 percent in June, the lowest monthly reading since Aug 2010 and slightly below analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

In the 12 months through June, the IPCA index rose 4.92 percent, the slowest pace since Sep 2010.

Trailing 12-month inflation ended 2011 at a seven-year high of 6.5 percent, but it has since edged closer to the center of the government's target of 4.5 percent.

Easing inflation has given Brazil's central bank room to slash its benchmark rate from 12.5 percent in August to a current record low of 8.5 percent. The bank is expected to deliver more cuts in coming months to boost economic activity, a Reuters poll showed.

Yields on rate futures fell after the data <0#DIJ:> was released, as traders reinforced their bets on more forthcoming rate cuts.

In June, transportation prices fell 1.18 percent following a decline of 0.58 percent in May. Car makers cut prices after the government announced late in May that it would extend certain tax breaks for some vehicles until August 31.

Food costs were up 0.68 percent, less than the 0.73 percent increase the prior month.

Personal expenses rose 0.47 percent in June, down from May's 0.60 percent increase.

Education costs edged up 0.06 percent in June, above the 0.01 percent rise in May, while apparel rose 0.39 percent, after gaining 0.89 percent in the prior month.

The IPCA index had been expected to rise 0.11 percent, easing from an increase of 0.36 percent in May, according to the median forecast of 30 analysts polled by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA ranged from a 0 . 09 percent to 0.17 percent rise.

For the IBGE statement on inflation, please go to: here (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes Editing by W Simon)