By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 A spike in food prices pushed up Brazil's inflation rate in July, data showed on Wednesday, but that did not change the prevailing market view that the central bank will cut interest rates later this month for the ninth straight time to spur economic growth.

Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.43 percent in July, accelerating from a gain of 0.08 percent in June but only slightly above the median forecast of 0.38 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said.

Nearly half of July's inflation was due to a spike in food costs, IBGE said, as bad weather pushed up prices of fresh vegetables like tomatoes.

That was already forecast by analysts, who expect the central bank to cut interest rates at least twice again this year to 7.25 percent to revive the economy.

Brazil, which surpassed Britain to become the world's sixth-largest economy last year, is poised to grow less than 2 percent in 2012.

The Brazilian central bank has slashed its overnight lending rate eight consecutive times since August 2011 to an all-time low of 8 percent. The rate cuts are part of a broad government push to jumpstart the economy, dragged down by high production costs and a weak global economy.

Yields on rate futures slightly rose immediately after the data <0#DIJ:> was released, though, suggesting that traders see a lower probability of a long cycle of rate cuts. The futures market still overwhelmingly sees a interest rate cut at the next central bank monetary policy meeting, scheduled for Aug. 29.

Inflation in the 12 months through July rose to 5.20 percent from 4.92 percent in the 12-month period through June. Still, it remained comfortably within the central bank's target of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Food prices rose 0.91 percent in July, IBGE said, up from a gain of 0.68 percent in the prior month.

Elsewhere in Latin America, the spike in food prices has likely pushed Mexican inflation to its highest in more than two years in July, according to a Reuters poll.

In Brazil, transportation prices fell 0.03 percent in July, following a decline of 1.18 percent in June, due to tax breaks aimed at stimulating car sales. Automobile production rose 8.8 percent and sales gained 3.1 percent in July from June, the national automakers' association said on Monday.

Estimates for the monthly inflation rise ranged from 0.30 percent to 0.45 percent.

