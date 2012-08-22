* IPCA-15 price index up 0.39 percent, forecast 0.36 percent
* Trailing 12-month inflation rises to 5.37 percent
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 Inflation in Brazil rose
slightly more than expected in the month to mid-August, as the
fading effect of tax breaks on automobiles failed to compensate
for higher food and services costs.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index rose
0.39 percent in the month to mid-August, slightly above the
median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE
said on Wednesday.
In the month to mid-July, the index rose 0.33 percent
The index had been expected to rise 0.36 percent in the
month to mid-August, according to the median forecast of 21
economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase
ranged from 0.31 percent to 0.43 percent.
Transportation prices remained unchanged, after declining
0.59 percent in the month to mid-July. Car prices had fallen in
previous months after the government offered tax breaks to boost
automobile sales.
Food prices rose 0.76 percent after a 0.88 percent gain in
the previous reading.
Grain and soybean prices have jumped in global markets as
the United States struggles with its worst drought in over 50
years. Ba d weather in local producer areas has also boosted
prices of perishable items such as tomatoes and carrots.
Personal expenses such as housekeepers' salaries also
spurred inflation, gaining 0.52 percent from 0.37 percent in
mid-July.
Inflation in the 12 months through mid-August rose to 5.37
percent from 5.24 percent in the year to mid-July.
Although annual inflation remains within the government's
target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points, the
rise is at odds with the central bank's long-standing view that
consumer inflation would fall to the target mid-point by
year-end.
Central bank President Alexandre Tombini on Friday
reiterated that 12-month inflation was moving toward the center
of the target, but said that process was not linear. Economists
in a central bank poll published on Monday raised their
forecasts for 2012 inflation for the sixth straight week.
The debate is important in determining market expectations
for interest rates through the rest of the year. A 0.5
percentage point rate cut is widely expected for the Aug. 29
meeting, but traders and analysts dissent about ensuing moves.
Brazil's benchmark Selic rate is currently at a record low 8
percent.