BRIEF-Genenews announces settlement agreement with HDL Liquidating Trust
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
SAO PAULO, Aug 21 Brazil's IPCA-15 inflation index rose 6.15 percent in the 12 months through mid-August, down from 6.40 percent one month earlier, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The index had been expected to rise 6.13 percent in the period, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, plus or minus two percentage points. On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.16 percent, slightly above the median analyst forecast and up from 0.07 percent one month earlier. Below is the result for each price category: July August - Food and beverages -0.18 -0.09 - Housing 0.60 0.56 - Household articles -0.06 0.62 - Apparel -0.17 -0.12 - Transport -0.55 -0.30 - Health and personal care 0.20 0.45 - Personal expenses 1.08 0.51 - Education 0.11 0.69 - Communication 0.15 0.07 - IPCA-15 0.07 0.16
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3508, or 74.03 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Dec. 29 at C$1.3535 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * Spreads vs U.S. yields at or near widest since Jan. 2016 By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 9 The Canadian dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against the greenback on Thursday as oil prices slumped to levels not seen since an OPEC-led pact to curb prod
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.