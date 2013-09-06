* IPCA index rises 6.09 pct in 12 months through August
* Prices rise 0.24 pct from July, in line with forecasts
* Prices of household goods jump as currency weakens
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil's inflation eased in
August to the slowest in eight months, but a rise in prices of
household goods suggested a sharp currency drop has started to
erode purchasing power.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index
rose 6.09 percent in the 12 months through August, down from
6.27 percent in the prior month and in line with market
expectations, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
Prices of household articles such as computers and
television sets rose 0.89 percent in August from July as the
Brazilian currency, the real, dropped to a nearly
five-year low, pushing up the cost of imported consumer goods.
Brazil's real plunged nearly 20 percent against the U.S.
dollar from May to mid-August on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve
was preparing to reduce economic stimulus.
Worried by the abrupt currency devaluation, the central bank
has raised interest rates and implemented a $60 billion
intervention program in currency markets. Interest rates are
currently at 9.00 percent, up from a record-low of 7.25 percent
earlier this year, and the currency has gained some ground over
the past few weeks to trade at 2.31 per dollar.
On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.24
percent, compared with market expectations for a rise of 0.25
percent, according to the median forecast of 29 economists.
The diffusion index, which measures the proportion of goods
and services with had price increases, rose to 58.6 percent from
55.1 percent in the prior month, according to Banco Fator.
The average of core measures rose 6.07 percent in the 12
months through August, nearly unchanged from the previous
month's increase of 6.12 percent.
Below is the result for each price category:
August July
- Food and beverages 0.01 -0.33
- Housing 0.57 0.57
- Household articles 0.89 0.28
- Apparel 0.08 -0.39
- Transport -0.06 -0.66
- Health and personal care 0.45 0.34
- Personal expenses 0.39 1.13
- Education 0.67 0.11
- Communication 0.02 0.20
- IPCA 0.24 0.03