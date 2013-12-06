SAO PAULO, Dec 6 Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 5.77 percent in the 12
months through November, slowing slightly from its 5.84 percent
12-month advance posted in the prior month, government
statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.54
percent, below the 0.58 percent median forecast of 29
economists.
Below is the result for each price category:
November October
- Food and beverages 0.56 1.03
- Housing 0.69 0.56
- Household articles 0.38 0.81
- Apparel 0.85 1.13
- Transport 0.36 0.17
- Health and personal care 0.41 0.39
- Personal expenses 0.87 0.43
- Education 0.08 0.09
- Communication 0.40 0.08
- IPCA 0.54 0.57