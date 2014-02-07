* 12-month rate drops to 5.59 pct from 5.91 pct in Dec * Monthly increase was the lowest for January since 2009 * Drop in airfares help offset food inflation By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, Feb 7 Brazil's inflation slowed more than expected in January thanks to a sharp decrease in airfares, but investors held their bets on another sharp interest rate hike as price pressures are expected to pick up again in coming months. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.59 percent in the 12 months through January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, below the 5.67 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll. The annual inflation rate stood at 5.91 in December. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.55 percent, the smallest increase for January since 2009. It also was much lower than the 0.92 percent IPCA rise in December. High inflation has been a major headache for President Dilma Rousseff, who will bid for a second term later this year. It has dented consumer spending, one of the few growth engines in Brazil until recently, and prompted Brazil's central bank to raise interest rates seven times since April to their current 10.50 percent. Yields on interest rate futures dropped only slightly , with most investors sticking to their bets on another 50 basis-point hike in interest rates by the central bank at its next policy meeting on Feb. 25-26. "We don't expect this slowdown to continue going forward. A weaker exchange rate, the difficulties in keeping government-regulated prices as low as in 2013 and less favorable calendar effects will probably push inflation higher over the next few months," said Enestor dos Santos, BBVA Brazil economist. Inflation will likely end this year at 6.00 percent, according to the median forecast in a central bank poll with over 100 institutions. While the January inflation slowdown sits well with Rousseff's priorities, most of the slide was due to a 15.8-percent drop in airfares. Food staples, which make up for nearly a quarter of the inflation index, had another sharp increase in January, 0.84 percent, compared to 0.89 percent in December. Complaints about exorbitant prices have gone viral on Brazilian social media, with several online communities dedicated to denouncing the "surreal" prices charged by bars and restaurants from Fortaleza to Rio de Janeiro -- where a shrimp omelet could cost as much as 99 reais ($44). Brazilians may also see higher energy costs as a severe drought dries up hydroelectric dams reservoirs and forces the use of more expensive thermal power plants. Analysts say Rousseff's government could cover that extra cost with loans to power distributors, but room for action is seen limited as a fast increase in public expenses over the past few years has already raised the threat of a credit downgrade. The average of the three main core measures dropped to 0.52 percent in January from 0.70 percent in December. The so-called diffusion index, which measures the proportion of goods and services that had price increases, rose to 71.6 percent from 69.3 percent in December. Airfares dropped in January after a sharp increase in the end-year holiday season. Brazil, which will host the soccer World Cup in June and July, authorized nearly 2,000 new domestic flights to lower prices for the hundreds of thousands of tourists expected during that period. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Below is the result for each price category: January December - Food and beverages 0.84 0.89 - Housing 0.55 0.52 - Household articles 0.49 0.89 - Apparel -0.15 0.80 - Transport -0.03 1.85 - Health and personal care 0.48 0.41 - Personal expenses 1.72 1.00 - Education 0.57 0.05 - Communication 0.03 0.74 - IPCA 0.55 0.92