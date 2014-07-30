BRASILIA, July 30 Brazil's broadest inflation measure, the IGP-M, dropped 0.61 percent in July from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas said on Wednesday. The index had been expected to decline 0.52 percent, according to the median forecast of 23 economists polled. It was the third drop in a row as the effect of a severe drought over food prices earlier this year gradually wanes. In the 12 months through July, the IGP-M index rose 5.32 percent. Latest (mth) Previous (mth) 12-month rate IGP-M -0.61 -0.74 5.32 IPA (producer -1.11 -1.44 4.52 prices) IPC (consumer 0.15 0.34 6.69 prices) INCC 0.80 1.25 7.22 (construction costs) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)