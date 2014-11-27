BRASÍLIA, Nov 27 Brazil's broadest inflation
measure rose sharply in November from the previous month after a
steep increase in food prices at the farm gate, private data
showed on Thursday.
The IGP-M price index rose 0.98 percent in
November from the previous month, up from an increase of 0.28
percent in October, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation.
The IGP-M had been expected to increase 0.94 percent,
according to the median forecast of 22 economists polled.
Producer prices of soybeans, corn and cattle jumped between
5 and 11 percent in November from October, FGV said.
In the 12 months through November, the IGP-M index rose 3.66
percent. This is nearly half the pace of Brazil's benchmark
inflation index, the IPCA.
Latest (mth) Previous (mth) 12-month rate
IGP-M 0.98 0.28 3.66
IPA (producer 1.26 0.23 2.12
prices)
IPC (consumer 0.53 0.46 6.69
prices)
INCC 0.30 0.20 6.70
(construction
costs)
