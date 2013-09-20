* IPCA-15 index eases below 6 pct for first time this year
* Inflation data seen encouraging government to raise fuel
prices
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazil's annual inflation
rate fell below 6 percent for the first time this year, which
could encourage the government to raise fuel prices without
putting its inflation target at risk.
The national statistics agency IBGE on Friday said the
benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 5.93
percent in the 12 months through mid-September, nearly matching
the median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The central bank's year-end inflation target is 4.5 percent,
with a tolerance band of two percentage points either way. The
bank uses the IPCA to set its benchmark interest rate, among the
highest in the world for a major economy.
Brazil's inflation has stayed above the center of the target
range for three years even as economic growth sputtered, eroding
the central bank's credibility among some investors.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has stopped
state-owned Petroleo Brasileiro SA from raising
gasoline prices since January to help move inflation closer to
the target.
That choice, however, has restricted the cash available to
finance Petrobras' $237 billion five-year investment plan -- an
outcome that has only gotten worse since a plunge in Brazil's
currency made fuel imports more expensive.
"Inflation has been lower than expected over the past few
months, which leaves room for an increase in fuel prices," said
Andre Muller, an economist with Quest Investimentos, in Sao
Paulo. "But core measures remain high, as well as services
inflation. The inflation outlook remains worrisome."
The government might allow Petrobras to raise gasoline
prices about 8 percent by Oct. 21, the date of the first auction
of production rights for the Libra subsalt oil field, newspaper
O Estado de S. Paulo said on Monday.
Transport costs rose 0.3 percent in the month through
mid-September, up from a decline of 0.3 percent in mid-August.
Expecting an increase in gasoline prices, economists see
inflation close to its current level at year-end. The median
forecast of 100 economists in a weekly central bank survey with
about financial institutions projected a rise of 5.82 percent in
consumer prices this year.
Intent on lowering inflation expectations for the next few
years, the bank led by Alexandre Tombini is seen raising
interest rates to 9.75 percent by year-end from 9 percent
currently, according to the same poll.
Below is the result for each price category:
August September
- Food and beverages -0.09 0.04
- Housing 0.56 0.53
- Household articles 0.62 0.52
- Apparel -0.12 0.37
- Transport -0.30 0.30
- Health and personal care 0.45 0.56
- Personal expenses 0.51 0.16
- Education 0.69 0.12
- Communication 0.07 -0.07
- IPCA-15 0.16 0.27