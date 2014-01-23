By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, Jan 23 Consumer prices in Brazil rose less than expected in the month to mid-January, raising the odds in the market that the central bank will opt for a smaller hike in its benchmark interest rate next month. Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 5.63 percent in the 12 months through Jan. 15, easing from 5.85 percent one month before and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. On a monthly basis, the IPCA-15 index rose 0.67 percent, down from 0.75 in the previous month. Yields on interest rate futures dropped after the results as traders pared bets on aggressive interest rate hikes by the central bank over the next months. To dampen inflation, the central bank has raised interest rates by 3.25 percentage points to 10.5 percent since April. The bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Analysts said a surprise jump in consumer prices last month was the main reason why the bank's monetary policy committee raised interest rates by 50 basis points last week, and not by 25 bps as most economists expected. The central bank's string of interest rate rises have complicated efforts by President Dilma Rousseff to jumpstart near-stagnant economic growth in the final year of her presidential term. Rousseff is widely expected to seek a second term in elections scheduled for October. In the minutes of last week's policy meeting published Thursday, the central bank did not commit to throttling back the pace of its monetary tightening at its next policy meeting as inflation remains naggingly high and pressured by rising wages. The average of the three main core inflation measures dropped to 0.55 percent in the month to mid-January from 0.63 percent in the month to mid-December, according to Banco Fator estimates. The so-called diffusion index, which measures the proportion of goods and services that had price increases, rose to 75.1 from 70.1 percent. Below is the result for each price category: January December - Food and beverages 0.96 0.59 - Housing 0.58 0.59 - Household articles 0.49 0.57 - Apparel 0.59 0.78 - Transport 0.43 1.17 - Health and personal care 0.41 0.46 - Personal expenses 1.31 1.18 - Education 0.50 0.00 - Communication -0.02 0.92 - IPCA-15 0.67 0.75