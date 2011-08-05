* Brazil's IPCA price index rises 0.16 pct in July

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 Stable inflation in Brazil and a dreary outlook for global growth this year prompted investors to pare bets on long-term interest rates in Latin America's biggest economy on Friday.

Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index BRCPI=ECI rose 0.16 percent in July, near the 0.15 percent rise in June and the 0.18 percent gain analysts in a Reuters poll had expected, government data showed.

"Inflation is more contained, we had the July data and also the recent weak industrial production data," said Jason Vieira, an analyst with Cruzeiro do Sul brokerage.

The data capped a week in which investors fled riskier assets on worries the U.S. economy -- the world's biggest, and a major Brazil trading partner -- would continue to struggle after passage of a budget package.

"A new round of recession would reinforce bets for people who think the central bank won't raise rates again," said Fabio Romao, an economist with LCA consultancy in Sao Paulo. "Deflation coming from abroad would help control prices here, although of course also having harmful effects on domestic activity."

All told, some analysts said, Brazil's central bank could now hold interest rates at its meeting at month's end, pausing after hiking at every one of five meetings so far this year. Those rate hikes have taken the Selic to 12.50 percent from 10.75 percent at the end of last year.

Yields on interest rate futures contracts dropped <0#DIJ:>, signaling investors saw smaller chances of monetary tightening in the months and years ahead. The yield on the highly-traded January 2013 contract DIJF3 fell to as low as 12.23 percent from 12.35 percent.

The pared bets came even as 12-month inflation sped to 6.87 percent, compared to 6.71 percent in the year through June. Both figures are above the government's target range of 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

But Alexandre Tombini, the bank's president, has repeatedly said that 12-month inflation rates will start to curve downward later in the year, perhaps as soon as September.

Analysts in a weekly central bank survey see the IPCA index rising 6.31 percent in 2011 -- within the target range, albeit just barely.

Inflation has threatened to overshadow President Dilma Rousseff's first year in office. Low income voters, who make up the base of her Workers' Party, are especially sensitive to inflation, and she has vowed not to let prices get out of control.

Complicating that fight, however, is the currency. Brazil's real BRBY hit 12-year highs against the U.S. dollar last month. Its rally has particularly hit industry, which is struggling with a wave of now-cheaper competing imports.

While Rousseff has approved some measures to try to contain currency strength, a firmer real helps fight inflation by way of the same increased imports that have set industrialists howling.

And with many developed nations keeping interest rates near zero to boost flagging growth, Brazil's soaring Selic rate, now at 12.50 percent, draws foreign investors chasing fat yields unavailable elsewhere, strengthening the real in the process.

Rousseff has promised to cut about $30 billion from the budget to try to shift some of the burden for cooling the economy to fiscal policy from interest rates. (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer and Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Brad Haynes, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)