* Brazil FIPE index up 0.39 pct in Aug, below forecast

* Sao Paulo prices rise at fastest pace since April

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Inflation in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, accelerated in August from July to its fastest pace in four months.

The IPC-FIPE index BRFIPE=ECI rose 0.39 percent last month, compared with an increase of 0.30 percent in July, according to the FIPE economic research institute on Friday. The August rise was the largest since a 0.7 percent jump in April.

The index was expected to climb 0.46 percent, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts in a Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from 0.40 percent to 0.48 percent.

Among the categories tracked, food and clothing costs led the rise, climbing 0.92 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively, while prices related to education remained nearly flat and personal expenses like entertainment slipped 0.29 percent.

The FIPE index is closely watched by economists for trends ahead of Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index, which is used by the central bank as a guide when setting interest rates.

Government statistics agency IBGE will report its IPCA inflation index on Tuesday.

The government index is running above policymakers' target ceiling, but the central bank cut interest rates unexpectedly on Wednesday, citing the risks of a gloomier global outlook worsening a slowdown in Brazil's economy. [ID:nN1E77U0G8]

Below is the result for the FIPE index price categories: Item August July ====================================================== - Housing 0.33 pct 0.45 pct - Food 0.92 pct 0.21 pct - Transportation 0.12 pct 0.25 pct - Personal expenses -0.29 pct 0.53 pct - Health 0.66 pct 0.54 pct - Clothing 0.83 pct 0.77 pct - Education 0.01 pct 0.28 pct ====================================================== - INDEX 0.39 pct 0.30 pct

For the Fipe report see: www.fipe.org.br/ (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)