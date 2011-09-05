WHAT: Brazil's August IPCA consumer price index

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 6, 9 a.m. (1200 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index BRCPI=ECI is expected to have risen 0.36 percent in August, accelerating from a 0.16 percent rise in July and a 0.15 percent increase in June, according to the median view of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Forecasts for the gain in the IPCA ranged from 0.30 percent to 0.39 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH: Food prices likely drove consumer prices higher in August due to seasonal factors after slipping in both June and July, according to economists in the survey.

Gross domestic product data released Friday showed Brazil's economy is slowing from last year's blistering pace, but the labor market remained tight, fueling higher wages and spending. For details, see [ID:nN1E7810AQ]

Twelve-month inflation was running at 7.1 percent through mid-August, although the central bank said it expects the rate to subside by the end of 2012 to the middle of its target -- 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

MARKET IMPACT: Despite stubbornly high inflation, the central bank caught markets by surprise last week with a 50 basis point interest rate cut, citing the risks of a dimmer global outlook worsening a slowdown in Brazil's economy. [ID:nN1E78015G]

Slower-than-expected inflation could reinforce expectations of further rate cuts. Interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> suggest the central bank could bring the benchmark rate to 11.5 percent by January from 12 percent currently.

A sharp acceleration in the inflation rate could raise doubts about the central bank's resolve to keep interest rates low and spark concerns among investors about inflation slipping out of policymakers' grasp. (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer; writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)