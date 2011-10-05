WHAT: Brazil's September IPCA consumer price index

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. (1200 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index BRCPI=ECI is expected to have risen 0.54 percent in September, accelerating from a 0.37 percent rise in August and a 0.16 percent increase in July, according to the median view of 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Forecasts for the projected gain ranged from 0.45 to 0.60 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH: Food prices, particularly for sugar and beef, continue to drive consumer prices higher. An increase in sugar prices also makes ethanol fuel more expensive, which raises costs for personal goods, clothes and transportation.

According to Marcelo Carvalho, head of Latin America economic research at BNP Paribas, 12-month inflation should rise to about 7.4 percent from 7.23 percent last month.

That would be the sixth straight month of 12-month inflation above the central bank's target range of 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

But Carvalho said the 12-month rate should drop after this month because of brisk price increases around this time last year.

MARKET IMPACT: Central bank President Alexandre Tombini has said the annual rate will peak in September and decline through the rest of the year. The central bank's forecast for the 2011 IPCA index is 6.4 percent, just below the target ceiling.

However, some analysts say Brazil is increasingly likely to exceed the 6.5 percent ceiling, the first time the central bank would miss the inflation target since 2003.

Complicating interest rate expectations, the bank cut its benchmark Selic lending rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent in August, citing a gloomy global outlook, despite the above-target IPCA.

Analysts see it cutting rates to 11 percent by year end.

If the September IPCA comes in above forecast, though, the central bank could find itself pressured to cut by less.

Alternatively, if the IPCA rises less than expected, policymakers could find themselves with more breathing space to bring the Selic into single-digit territory, more in line with borrowing costs among global peers. Brazil has the highest interest rates among the world's major economies.

In either case, yields on interest rate futures contracts <0#DIJ:>, which are pricing in steep cuts through year-end and beyond, will react.

The central bank will make its next interest rate announcement on Oct. 19. (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)