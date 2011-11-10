* Consumer prices rose 0.43 pct, slightly above estimates

* Data released day early due to technical glitch

* IBGE says industrial jobs fell 0.4 pct in September (Adds data, background)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jose de Castro

Nov 10 Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index BRCPI=ECI rose 0.43 percent in October from September, slightly above expectations, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The agency said the data was released a day ahead of schedule due to a failure in its publishing system. The complete report on the consumer price index will be unveiled on Friday at 0900 local time (1100 GMT), IBGE said on its website.

Calls to Rio de Janeiro-based IBGE seeking comment were not immediately answered.

The index was expected to gain 0.41 percent, according to the median forecast of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.37 percent to 0.48 percent. [ID:nN1E7A80BI]

The data pointed to inflation slowing to 6.97 percent in the 12 months through October from 7.31 percent in the 12 months through September, analysts said. That is still above the 2.5 percent-to-6.5 percent range targeted for annual inflation by the central bank.

Inflation likely gained to 5.43 percent in the first 10 months of the year, the same analysts said. Investors will likely take a close look at food and energy prices last month amid strong swings in the price of fuels and other commodities, said Mauricio Rosal, senior Brazil economist with Raymond James in Sao Paulo.

The slowdown from September's rise of 0.53 percent could be a relief for policymakers, with Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini predicting for months that annual inflation would slow starting in October.

The yield on the interest rate future contract due in January 2013 DIJF3 -- a gauge for expectations on the level of the benchmark overnight Selic rate at the end of 2012 -- was little changed on Thursday. The yield on the contract, among the most widely traded in Sao Paulo, fell 1 basis point to 9.99 percent from 10 percent on Wednesday.

The agency also said that the number of workers employed by Brazil's industrial sector fell 1.4 percent in September, without specifying whether the decline was against a year earlier or the prior month. (Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)