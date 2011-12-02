* Brazil's FIPE index at 0.6 pct in November

* Index in line with 0.6 pct analysts expected

* Brazil's FIPE index rose 0.39 pct previous month

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 Consumer prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, rose in line with expectations in November, gaining more briskly than in October.

The IPC-FIPE index BRFIPE=ECI rose 0.6 percent last month, compared with an increase of 0.39 percent in October, according to the FIPE economic research institute.

The index was expected to climb 0.6 percent, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Estimates ranged from 0.55 percent to 0.62 percent.

Among the categories tracked, food, personal care and clothing prices notched the biggest gains.

The FIPE index is closely watched by economists as a pointer to trends in Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index, which is used by the central bank as a guide when setting interest rates.

While inflation has sped above a 6.5 percent target ceiling since April, the central bank has begun cutting interest rates in a bid to sustain growth in the face of a euro zone sovereign debt crisis and global slowdown.

Below is the result for the FIPE index price categories: Item November October ====================================================== - Housing 0.41 pct 0.66 pct - Food 0.74 pct 0.53 pct - Transportation 0.24 pct 0.12 pct - Personal care 1.31 pct 0.80 pct - Health 0.46 pct 0.30 pct - Clothing 1.36 pct -0.72 pct - Education 0.04 pct -0.02 pct ====================================================== - INDEX 0.60 pct 0.39 pct

For the Fipe report see: www.fipe.org.br/

(Reporting by Jose de Castro; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Reese Ewing)