By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazilian consumer prices rose more than expected in the month to mid-September, adding to widespread concerns that the central bank's decision last month to cut interest rates was premature.

The benchmark IPCA price index BRIPCA=ECI rose 0.53 percent to mid-September, the IBGE statistics agency said on Tuesday, pressured by rising food prices.

That was not only faster than the 0.27 percent rise in August, it was above the highest of 13 forecasts in a Reuters survey, pegged at 0.52 percent.

The uptick in prices underscored the riskiness of the central bank's cut of its benchmark interest rate to 12 percent from 12.50 percent last month, despite above-target inflation.

"This (inflation) naturally hurts the central bank's credibility," said Flavio Serrano, an economist with Espirito Santo investment bank in Sao Paulo. "You can't know for sure how monetary policy is being carried out."

The rate cut surprised markets, with some economists concerned that central bank chief Alexandre Tombini had ceded to political pressure to loosen monetary policy. Others worried the bank was taking too big a risk at a time of heightened uncertainty in the global economy and high inflation rates.

Tombini and the central bank pointed a finger at a euro zone debt crisis and shaky U.S. economy, but analysts say that those effects may not be enough to counter domestic pressures.

"We're not in a situation where inflation is converging to 4.5 percent," Serrano said, noting the inflation target of 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Other central banks have been reluctant to follow Brazil's lead, with Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia pausing on hiking interest rates but not going so far as to cut.

With uncertainty about whether policymakers are now aiming for the target center or simply a number below the 6.5 percent ceiling, Serrano said, "over time you're going to see higher inflation rates and lower growth rates. Maybe not now, but we'll have to pay for this."

The central bank might find it hard to stick with a cycle of cuts, said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo.

"In my view next year, if they want to hold onto the inflation targeting system they're going to start raising rates again," he said.

Yields on interest rate futures contracts <0#DIJ:> edged higher in the early afternoon. The yield on the contract due January 2013 DIJF3 rose to 10.71 percent from 10.64 percent in the previous session.

Inflation first breached 6.5 percent in April and has sped higher since. In the 12 months through mid-September, the 12-month rate reached 7.33 percent.

Last month's rate cut left policymakers little room for unexpected events. Last year and early this year, that meant a series of disruptive weather in breadbaskets such as Russia and Australia that pushed up commodities prices around the world.

More recently, Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, has dropped off sharply against the U.S. dollar on a spike in global risk aversion -- sinking 11 percent in September alone.

While that's a relief to exporters, it could mean trouble for consumer prices. A stronger currency helps fight inflation by lowering the cost of imports. With the real weakening, the currency could now add to inflationary pressures.

BET THAT INFLATION WILL SLOW

Tombini has repeated -- as recently as this week -- that inflation will slow. He has previously said he sees a slowdown of 2 percentage points through April in the 12-month rate.

But Rodrigo Fernandes, a coffee farmer in the state of Sao Paulo, doesn't see that kind of slowdown ahead.

"What we've seen on the farm, from last year to this, some forms of fertilizer have gone up 20 percent, 25 percent," he said. "At first, you just wish you could not buy it ... but you can't escape it. If you don't buy fertilizer, you don't have a crop."

Food prices drove the IPCA higher to mid-September, with sugar, milk, chicken and rice -- a staple in Brazilian households -- all rising more than a percentage point each.

Speeding inflation has helped eat into economic growth expectations this year, with analysts in a weekly central bank survey now seeing expansion of 3.52 percent. That contrasted with forecasts of about 4 percent near the start of the year, and growth of 7.5 percent in 2010.

A sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone has also weighed on growth forecasts, with some economists worried the 17-nation single currency bloc could slow sharply this year and next.

But some inflation pressures have persisted in Brazil, where record low unemployment rates have pushed salaries higher, helping to keep consumption strong. (Additional reporting by Vanessa Stelzer; editing by Todd Benson, Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)