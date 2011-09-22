* Dollar has firmed 12 percent against real this month

* Government sees disinflationary outlook abroad (Recasts, adds details)

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Brazil's government is carefully watching the falling real's potential impact on inflation, and it has tools available to contain the currency's decline if necessary, a member of the government's economic team told Reuters.

"We have a lot of ammunition to be used or to be withdrawn," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, has weakened 11 percent against the dollar so far this month as investors, worried about a euro zone debt crisis and slower global economy, flee to the perceived safe haven of the dollar.

The official did not provide specific details on what measures could be taken. Among the possibilities for modification is a tax on currency derivatives adopted in July. At the time, the government said the goal was to avoid excessive gains in the real BRBY. [ID:nN1E76Q01I]

The source added that "there is absolutely no sense in entering in the spot market" to sell dollars from the country's reserves at the moment.

On Thursday, Brazil's central bank stepped in to halt a plunge in the country's currency, selling $2.75 billion in currency swaps to support the real as sentiment over the global economy turned sharply worse. [ID:nS1E78L0PK]

Before the central bank swap sale, the real lost more than 4 percent in Thursday trade. It was last trading about 1 percent down on the day at 1.8750 reais to the the U.S. dollar.

The real's decline has sent an important signal with regard to inflation to the government, the source said, though the outlook abroad could help ease price pressures in Latin America's biggest economy.

With the benchmark IPCA price index above a 6.5 percent annual inflation ceiling since April, economists have worried that the country will end the year with above-target inflation.

"The world is still more disinflationary than inflationary," the source said. ( Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Luciana Lopez, editing by W Simon )