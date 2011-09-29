* Brazil's IGP-M rises more than analysts expected

* IGP-M index rose 0.65 pct in September

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazil's broadest inflation index sped more than expected in September, pressured by wholesale and consumer prices even as construction costs slowed their advance.

The IGP-M index BRIGP=ECI rose 0.65 percent in September, following a 0.44 percent increase in August, the Getulio Vargas Foundation research group said on Thursday.

The index was expected to rise 0.61 percent, according to the median forecast of 11 economists polled by Reuters. Estimates for the rise ranged from 0.57 to 0.65 percent.

The IGP-M is closely monitored by analysts and investors because it provides a broad look at wholesale and consumer prices in Latin America's largest economy. It also allows investors to watch price trends in the construction industry.

The wholesale component of the index, which accounts for about 60 percent of the overall IGP-M, rose 0.74 percent in September, compared with 0.57 percent the previous month.

The consumer price component, which has a 30 percent weighting in the index, climbed 0.59 percent, compared with a gain of 0.21 percent in August.

Increases in the construction costs index, which accounts for the rest of the index, slowed to 0.14 percent in September compared with 0.16 percent in the previous month.

The IGP-M is also published several days before the government's official inflation data for the same month. (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)