SAO PAULO, June 25 Brazil's Monetary Policy
Council, the nation's main economic policymaking body, decided
on Wednesday to set the mid-point target for annual consumer
price increases at 4.5 percent for 2016, with a leeway of plus
or minus two percentage points.
The body, known in Brazil as CMN, is formed by the finance
minister, the planning and budget minister and the president of
the central bank. The inflation targets for 2014 and 2015
remained at 4.5 percent with a similar leeway.
In a separate decision, the CMN kept the TJLP rate
, the benchmark lending rate for loans by state
development bank BNDES, unchanged at 5 percent for the coming
quarter.
