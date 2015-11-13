BRASILIA Nov 13 Brazil is considering creating financial instruments allowing international pension and investment funds to mitigate risks when investing in infrastructure project-backed securities, Deputy Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira told Reuters.

In an interview late on Thursday, Oliveira said Brazil's government is working with the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank to come up with instruments such as a guarantee fund backed by different market players.

"I saw interest in financial investors who have so far not participated much in infrastructure in Brazil," said Oliveira, who last week led a government road show to New York, London, Madrid and Frankfurt to entice potential investors. "They don't want to run into extraordinary political risk and want some sort of protection."

Oliveira said the risks could include events such as protests that could hurt the return of those projects and eventually the repayment of the infrastructure bonds.

Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, BlackRock Inc , the world's largest money manager, and infrastructure lender Macquarie Group Ltd have shown interest in some infrastructure projects in Brazil, he said.

Facing the country's worst recession in 25 years, President Dilma Rousseff has continued to offer multi-billion dollar railway, road and airport concessions to bring investment in a country that not long ago was Wall Street's darling.

Although the infrastructure bonds were created in 2012 to reduce the reliance on state development bank BNDES's long-term financing, offerings of the asset class have fallen short of expectations.

Brazil's largest pension funds are reducing their investment in infrastructure, opting instead to tap into government bonds paying higher interest rates at a lower risk.

Many foreign investors fear Brazil is braced for its longest recession since the 1930s as a deepening political crisis hobbles government efforts to rebalance public finances. The economy is expected to contract more than 3 percent this year and almost 1 percent next year.

Oliveira said foreign investors with a long-term view are eager to put their money into Brazil despite current uncertainties.

"There is no doubt that the economy will recover," Oliveira said. "Investors expressed a lot of confidence in the economy and will continue to invest here."

Currently, returns on rights to operate ports and airports for 20 years pay no more than 10 percent, compared with risk-free government yields close to 8 percent for the same time frame.

Brazil's government on Friday announced an increase in the ceiling that local pension funds must invest in infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Will Dunham)