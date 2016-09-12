BRASILIA, Sept 12 The Brazilian government could
take back private contracts to build or upgrade infrastructure,
but only as a last resort if contractors fail to meet legal
obligations, an official familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
Local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Monday,
without citing sources, that the government planned to seize and
relaunch some airport and road concessions that are well behind
construction.
Seizing the concessions would be a drastic measure unlikely
to materialize, said the official, who confirmed the government
has considered the option for some concessions granted in 2013
and 2014. The official asked not to be named because he is not
allowed to speak publicly.
President Michel Temer is scheduled on Tuesday to announce a
new program of concessions and privatizations to improve aging
infrastructure and reduce a widening fiscal deficit that has
reduced investors' trust in the once-booming economy. The
program will include four airports, railways, highways, ports
and off-shore oil fields.
The president's office did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Winners of past concessions have said the government did not
fulfill its promise of cheap financing for the projects, which
have fallen behind schedule.
The projects include Rio de Janeiro's Galeao International
Airport, which was granted to a consortium made up of Odebrecht
TransPort and Changi Airports International, and the
International Airport of Belo Horizonte, controlled by Zurich
Airport and Grupo CCR.
Both groups did not immediately reply to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey
Benkoe)