* Sticky Brazil inflation could ease in global crisis

* More revisions could come as uncertainty continues

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 As recently as last week, economists were forecasting another interest rate hike in Latin America's biggest economy this year.

Then the global economy went south.

The market meltdown on both sides of the Atlantic has prompted analysts to revise down their views for Brazilian interest rates this year and next, bringing one of the world's highest lending rates closer to that of global peers.

Some are going so far as to predict cuts in the Selic -- even though inflation remains above a central bank target.

"The central bank had already said they were paying attention to the global outlook," said Thais Marzola Zara, chief economist with Rosenberg e Associados consultancy in Sao Paulo. "Now they'll probably want to stop and see how things go before making any new decisions."

Zara had previously seen a year-end Selic rate of 13 percent, up from 12.5 percent currently. She slashed 50 basis points off that call because of the U.S. and euro zone debt crises, and the Selic could go lower still, she said.

"If we have things get a lot worse abroad, something like a double dip or a stronger recession, we could have rates getting cut," Zara added.

The central bank has raised the Selic five times so far this year, from 10.75 percent in 2010, in a bid to rein in rising consumer prices, a familiar story in Brazil.

Interest rates here have long been a challenge here. With high public spending, rising salaries in a tight labor market and global gains in commodities, the central bank keeps borrowing costs high to fight stubborn inflation.

But business owners complain that the high borrowing costs hobble their growth, and consumers pay dearly to buy big-ticket items such as cars on installment plans.

The IPCA price index has been above the 6.5 percent government ceiling since April. It should drop near year-end, but analysts still see the IPCA up 6.28 percent this year.

COMMODITIES WILD CARD

A renewed global crisis could lift some inflationary pressures by easing demand around the world. That could help lower the IPCA, lifting some of the central bank's burden.

"The outlook is obviously deflationary," said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist with Banco Fator. He sees a rate cut of 25 basis points later this year, with the central bank possibly slashing further and faster afterward .

The central bank could cut interest rates not only as the IPCA drops, but also to stoke growth. An expected 4 percent economic expansion this year could slow abruptly if a global crisis spreads. In 2009, for example, the economy contracted 0.6 percent, largely because of contamination from abroad.

A rate cut could also give the government some relief on currency fears. The real BRBY recently hit a 12-year high against the dollar, fueling a flood of cheaper imports to compete with local products. Lower interest rates would make Brazilian yields less alluring to global investors, discouraging floods of speculative short-term money.

Raymond James sees the Selic rate lowered in November, the central bank's last 2011 meeting. Itau Unibanco sees the Selic at 12.5 percent at year-end -- but has forecast cuts to as low as 11 percent should an "ultra pessimistic" outlook come to pass.

Still, analysts said, forecasts are tenuous at best, as a renewed global crisis could throw models out the window.

Commodity demand is especially uncertain, a key point for Brazil, which is among the world's biggest exporters of beef, soy and iron ore, among others.

A slowdown in the global economy could brake commodity demand, said Diego Donadio, a strategist at BNP Paribas, which revised its call for another hike this year to a stable Selic.

Alternatively, he said, new easing from economies such as the United States could keep the world awash in money, which could then flow to commodities.

Whatever revisions have been made, expect more, Credit Suisse said. The bank lowered its Selic call this year to 12.5 percent, but added a caveat.

"Given how hard it is to hold a very reliable scenario at this point for the next few months, revisions of our forecasts for growth, inflation and interest rates, among others, might end up being more frequent and bold than usual," it said in a report to clients. (Editing by Todd Benson and Dan Grebler)