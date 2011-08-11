* Sticky Brazil inflation could ease in global crisis
* More revisions could come as uncertainty continues
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 As recently as last week,
economists were forecasting another interest rate hike in Latin
America's biggest economy this year.
Then the global economy went south.
The market meltdown on both sides of the Atlantic has
prompted analysts to revise down their views for Brazilian
interest rates this year and next, bringing one of the world's
highest lending rates closer to that of global peers.
Some are going so far as to predict cuts in the Selic --
even though inflation remains above a central bank target.
"The central bank had already said they were paying
attention to the global outlook," said Thais Marzola Zara,
chief economist with Rosenberg e Associados consultancy in Sao
Paulo. "Now they'll probably want to stop and see how things go
before making any new decisions."
Zara had previously seen a year-end Selic rate of 13
percent, up from 12.5 percent currently. She slashed 50 basis
points off that call because of the U.S. and euro zone debt
crises, and the Selic could go lower still, she said.
"If we have things get a lot worse abroad, something like a
double dip or a stronger recession, we could have rates getting
cut," Zara added.
The central bank has raised the Selic five times so far
this year, from 10.75 percent in 2010, in a bid to rein in
rising consumer prices, a familiar story in Brazil.
Interest rates here have long been a challenge here. With
high public spending, rising salaries in a tight labor market
and global gains in commodities, the central bank keeps
borrowing costs high to fight stubborn inflation.
But business owners complain that the high borrowing costs
hobble their growth, and consumers pay dearly to buy big-ticket
items such as cars on installment plans.
The IPCA price index has been above the 6.5 percent
government ceiling since April. It should drop near year-end,
but analysts still see the IPCA up 6.28 percent this year.
COMMODITIES WILD CARD
A renewed global crisis could lift some inflationary
pressures by easing demand around the world. That could help
lower the IPCA, lifting some of the central bank's burden.
"The outlook is obviously deflationary," said Jose
Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist with Banco Fator.
He sees a rate cut of 25 basis points later this year, with the
central bank possibly slashing further and faster afterward
.
The central bank could cut interest rates not only as the
IPCA drops, but also to stoke growth. An expected 4 percent
economic expansion this year could slow abruptly if a global
crisis spreads. In 2009, for example, the economy contracted
0.6 percent, largely because of contamination from abroad.
A rate cut could also give the government some relief on
currency fears. The real BRBY recently hit a 12-year high
against the dollar, fueling a flood of cheaper imports to
compete with local products. Lower interest rates would make
Brazilian yields less alluring to global investors,
discouraging floods of speculative short-term money.
Raymond James sees the Selic rate lowered in November, the
central bank's last 2011 meeting. Itau Unibanco sees the Selic
at 12.5 percent at year-end -- but has forecast cuts to as low
as 11 percent should an "ultra pessimistic" outlook come to
pass.
Still, analysts said, forecasts are tenuous at best, as a
renewed global crisis could throw models out the window.
Commodity demand is especially uncertain, a key point for
Brazil, which is among the world's biggest exporters of beef,
soy and iron ore, among others.
A slowdown in the global economy could brake commodity
demand, said Diego Donadio, a strategist at BNP Paribas, which
revised its call for another hike this year to a stable Selic.
Alternatively, he said, new easing from economies such as
the United States could keep the world awash in money, which
could then flow to commodities.
Whatever revisions have been made, expect more, Credit
Suisse said. The bank lowered its Selic call this year to 12.5
percent, but added a caveat.
"Given how hard it is to hold a very reliable scenario at
this point for the next few months, revisions of our forecasts
for growth, inflation and interest rates, among others, might
end up being more frequent and bold than usual," it said in a
report to clients.
(Editing by Todd Benson and Dan Grebler)