* Gov't to release 10 bln reais to BNDES, aims to hike
credit
* Rousseff demands ministries, state-run firms up
investments
* Brazil has struggled to increase investment over the years
By Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, May 28 Brazil's government plans to
disburse the first 10 billion reais ($5.01 billion) of a massive
capital injection for the state development bank BNDES as early
as next month, three government sources told Reuters, in another
step aimed at helping boost investments to kick-start Latin
America's largest economy.
President Dilma Rousseff has demanded government ministries
and state-owned companies step up expenditures in the second
half of the year as a flurry of demand-side stimuli has yet to
take effect and support an economy that may grow less than 3
percent this year, the sources said.
Her administration wants to use the BNDES, the hemisphere's
largest development bank, as the spearhead in the offensive to
boost investments in key sectors like infrastructure.
"The president has told us what needs to be done (in
investments). We need to execute that plan rapidly," said a
senior official, who often talks to Rousseff about economic
policy. "We need to increase the speed, to make the process more
agile."
The government officially maintains an economic growth
target of 4.5 percent, although economists, in central bank
survey, are less bullish, with a median outlook for 2.99 percent
expansion, only slightly higher than 2.7 percent economic growth
of last year.
Since the start of 2012, government officials like Finance
Minister Guido Mantega have called for more investments.
However, officials have acknowledged the rate of investment
has disappointed in the first quarter. The sources asked for
anonymity to speak freely about the matter.
The government has 45 billion reais earmarked for the BNDES
to bolster subsidized credit this year aimed at increasing
corporate investment. The government has the rest of the year to
disburse all or part of that money.
Cheaper credit to companies will come along more spending by
ministries and state-run giants like Petrobras and
Eletrobras, officials said. The idea is for other
private companies to hike investment to comply with the demand
from the public sector.
Anemic investment has been a huge drag for the Brazilian
economy, which risks falling into a new period of mediocre
growth as consumers are increasingly overindebted and companies
struggle with the infamous 'Brazil cost'; a mix of high taxes,
massive bureaucracy and infrastructure bottlenecks.
Investment equals about 19 percent of its GDP per year,
that's way below China's 45 percent and 35 percent in India.
Still, raising public spending in Brazil is a challenge in
itself. Red tape, a byzantine legal system, and a lack of
skilled labor have slowed the pace of investment.
BNDES TO THE RESCUE AGAIN
The 10 billion expected to be transferred to the BNDES in
June will be the first release of the year, officials said. The
national treasury plans to issue local debt to raise that money.
Only between the BNDES and the government's flagship
infrastructure program, known as PAC, there are nearly 200
billion reais to spend this year alone. State-run companies have
107 billion in their budgets this year.
That extra investment could add to efforts to revive growth
that include a barrage of tax breaks to consumers and businesses
and one of the world's most aggressive monetary easing cycles.
During the worst the 2008-2009 global financial meltdown the
BNDES was instrumental to provide billions of dollars in capital
to local companies when international credit dried up.
Brazilian firms like the world's top iron-ore producer Vale
are again seeing credit conditions tighten abroad.
The BNDES won approval to scrap loan limits to Vale last
week, in a sign that is ready to pump more money to make up for
tighter credit abroad. The bank also extended the no-limit loan
policy to Petrobras and Eletrobras.
The BNDES offers loans with a 6 percent interest rate, much
lower than the rest of the market. The central bank's benchmark
Selic rate is 9 percent.
($1 = 1.9944 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by W Simon)