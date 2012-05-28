* Gov't to release 10 bln reais to BNDES, aims to hike credit

* Rousseff demands ministries, state-run firms up investments

* Brazil has struggled to increase investment over the years

By Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, May 28 Brazil's government plans to disburse the first 10 billion reais ($5.01 billion) of a massive capital injection for the state development bank BNDES as early as next month, three government sources told Reuters, in another step aimed at helping boost investments to kick-start Latin America's largest economy.

President Dilma Rousseff has demanded government ministries and state-owned companies step up expenditures in the second half of the year as a flurry of demand-side stimuli has yet to take effect and support an economy that may grow less than 3 percent this year, the sources said.

Her administration wants to use the BNDES, the hemisphere's largest development bank, as the spearhead in the offensive to boost investments in key sectors like infrastructure.

"The president has told us what needs to be done (in investments). We need to execute that plan rapidly," said a senior official, who often talks to Rousseff about economic policy. "We need to increase the speed, to make the process more agile."

The government officially maintains an economic growth target of 4.5 percent, although economists, in central bank survey, are less bullish, with a median outlook for 2.99 percent expansion, only slightly higher than 2.7 percent economic growth of last year.

Since the start of 2012, government officials like Finance Minister Guido Mantega have called for more investments.

However, officials have acknowledged the rate of investment has disappointed in the first quarter. The sources asked for anonymity to speak freely about the matter.

The government has 45 billion reais earmarked for the BNDES to bolster subsidized credit this year aimed at increasing corporate investment. The government has the rest of the year to disburse all or part of that money.

Cheaper credit to companies will come along more spending by ministries and state-run giants like Petrobras and Eletrobras, officials said. The idea is for other private companies to hike investment to comply with the demand from the public sector.

Anemic investment has been a huge drag for the Brazilian economy, which risks falling into a new period of mediocre growth as consumers are increasingly overindebted and companies struggle with the infamous 'Brazil cost'; a mix of high taxes, massive bureaucracy and infrastructure bottlenecks.

Investment equals about 19 percent of its GDP per year, that's way below China's 45 percent and 35 percent in India.

Still, raising public spending in Brazil is a challenge in itself. Red tape, a byzantine legal system, and a lack of skilled labor have slowed the pace of investment.

BNDES TO THE RESCUE AGAIN

The 10 billion expected to be transferred to the BNDES in June will be the first release of the year, officials said. The national treasury plans to issue local debt to raise that money.

Only between the BNDES and the government's flagship infrastructure program, known as PAC, there are nearly 200 billion reais to spend this year alone. State-run companies have 107 billion in their budgets this year.

That extra investment could add to efforts to revive growth that include a barrage of tax breaks to consumers and businesses and one of the world's most aggressive monetary easing cycles.

During the worst the 2008-2009 global financial meltdown the BNDES was instrumental to provide billions of dollars in capital to local companies when international credit dried up.

Brazilian firms like the world's top iron-ore producer Vale are again seeing credit conditions tighten abroad.

The BNDES won approval to scrap loan limits to Vale last week, in a sign that is ready to pump more money to make up for tighter credit abroad. The bank also extended the no-limit loan policy to Petrobras and Eletrobras.

The BNDES offers loans with a 6 percent interest rate, much lower than the rest of the market. The central bank's benchmark Selic rate is 9 percent. ($1 = 1.9944 Brazilian reais) (Editing by W Simon)