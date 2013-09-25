By Luciana Lopez and Alonso Soto
NEW YORK/BRASILIA, Sept 25 Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff and her economic team courted Wall Street on
Wednesday for investment in a massive plan to upgrade roads,
airports and other infrastructure that has gotten off to a rocky
start.
Investments to improve dilapidated roads, ports, railways
and airports are crucial for Rousseff's strategy to recover
confidence in Brazil and bolster an economy that has struggled
to grow over the last three years.
Her government is worried by the initial lack of interest in
concessions being offered to private companies, which appear
reluctant to commit to the projects due to fears of excessive
government intervention.
Rousseff assured investors at a Goldman Sachs event that her
country has never broken a contract and never will do so.
"I believe Brazil can offer opportunities that very few
countries in the world can," she told an audience of bankers and
business people. "Legal risk does not exist in Brazil."
Brazil is scrambling to lift anemic investment levels that
have kept its economy stagnant, but concerns that the government
is meddling in contracts has dented investors' appetite for
logistics tenders that started last week.
A deserted highway tender, a last-minute postponement in a
high-speed train concession and disappointing participation in
the upcoming auction for the huge Libra offshore oil prospect
have cast doubt on Brazil's ability to draw investors.
"The question that remains is how big the intervention by
the government can get," Marcelo Michalua, a partner with RB
Capital, one of the country's largest securitization firms, told
Reuters before the Goldman Sachs event. "Based on this
perception, investors may delay potential investments in
infrastructure projects."
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega, speaking a few
hours before Rousseff, tried to assure investors that the
government planned no more changes to the concession rules.
The only adjustments planned aim to improve conditions for
investors, said Mantega, who a day earlier lunched with dozens
of investors including executives from 3G Capital, Pimco and
Brookfield.
"All the accumulated demand for infrastructure in Brazil
guarantees the success of these concessions," said Mantega.
Brazil's severe infrastructure bottlenecks have kept the
world's No. 7 economy from growing more rapidly, complicating
the Rousseff administration's repeated efforts to revive
activity.
Airports often teem with angry passengers, trucks can sit
idle for days in miles-long lines to deliver goods to port, and
traffic is so bad that it is blamed for stunting economic growth
in major Brazilian cities.