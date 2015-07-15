BRASILIA, July 15 Brazil's recession will extend
into next year, hurting President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to
shore up public finances and arrest a sharp increase in
unemployment, Itau Unibanco's chief economist said in a report
on Wednesday.
Itau Unibanco is the largest financial institution yet to
forecast Brazil's gross domestic product will shrink for a
second straight year in 2016, according to Reuters Polls data.
Ilan Goldfajn, the bank's chief economist, forecasts a drop
of 2.2 percent in 2015 and 0.2 percent in 2016, down from
previous estimates for a decline of 1.7 percent in 2015 and an
increase of 0.3 percent in 2016.
The revision suggests that consensus estimates for Brazil's
economic growth will probably continue to worsen in coming weeks
despite efforts by Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to restore
market confidence.
The median forecast of economists last week was for Brazil's
economy to grow 0.5 percent in 2016, according to a weekly
central bank survey.
"Leading and coincident indicators suggest that the
declining trend in economic activity may last longer - and be
stronger - than we expected," Goldfajn said in his note.
Itau expects Brazil's unemployment rate to climb to 8.0
percent this year and 9.0 percent in 2016, in a likely blow to
Rousseff's already-low popularity.
The bank also expects Brazil to miss its main budget target
in both years, with a primary budget surplus of just 0.5 percent
in 2015 and 1.0 percent in 2016. The target is currently 1.1
percent for 2015 and 2 percent for 2016.
Inflation will probably remain above the center of the
government's target of 4.5 percent, settling to 5.3 percent at
the end of 2016. Still, signs of slower inflation in 2017 should
allow the central bank to cut its benchmark rate from an
expected 14.25 percent at end-2015 to 11.25 percent in 2016,
Goldfajn said.
