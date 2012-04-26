SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazil's jobless rate rose to 6.2 percent in March before seasonal adjustments, from a previously reported 5.7 percent in February, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate had been expected to rise to 6.0 percent, according to the median forecast of 19 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 5.8 percent to 6.1 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)