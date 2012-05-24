BRIEF-Meridian Waste Solutions says co, Goldman, Sachs & Co entered into registration rights agreement
* Effective Jan 30, 2017,co and Goldman, Sachs & Co entered into a registration rights agreement-SEC filing
SAO PAULO May 24 Brazil's jobless rate fell to 6.0 percent in April from 6.2 percent in March, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The unemployment rate had been expected to remain unchanged at 6.2 percent, according to the median forecast of 17 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 6.0 percent to 6.4 percent. (Reporting By Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)
* Effective Jan 30, 2017,co and Goldman, Sachs & Co entered into a registration rights agreement-SEC filing
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.