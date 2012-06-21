BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces launch of $200 million U.S. focused litigation finance funding vehicle
* launch of us$200 million us focused litigation finance funding vehicle
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazil's jobless rate fell to 5.8 percent in May from 6.0 percent in April, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The unemployment rate had been expected to remain unchanged at 6.0 percent, according to the median forecast of 15 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 5.9 percent to 6.2 percent. (Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by W Simon)
* launch of us$200 million us focused litigation finance funding vehicle
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete