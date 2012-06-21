SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazil's jobless rate fell to 5.8 percent in May from 6.0 percent in April, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate had been expected to remain unchanged at 6.0 percent, according to the median forecast of 15 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 5.9 percent to 6.2 percent. (Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by W Simon)