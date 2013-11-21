Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazil's jobless rate fell to 5.2 percent in October from 5.4 percent in September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
That was the lowest rate since December 2012.
The number was lower than the median forecast of 5.3 percent in a poll of 25 economists. In October last year, Brazil's jobless rate stood at 5.3 percent.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* HG Vora Capital Management Llc reports 6.0 percent passive stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd as of February 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2maDTXo) Further company coverage:
* Preliminary assets under management of approximately $722.9 billion as of February 28, 2017