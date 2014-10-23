DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
BRASILIA Oct 23 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 4.9 percent in September, from 5.0 percent in August, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The number was below the median forecast of 5.1 percent in a poll of 29 economists. (Reporting by Rodrigo VIga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.