SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's jobless rate
climbed to 5.7 percent in February but still marked
a historic low for the month, the government's statistics agency
IBGE said on Thursday.
The unemployment rate had been expected to rise to 5.9
percent from a previously reported 5.5 percent in January,
according to the median forecast of 19 economists surveyed by
Reuters.
The estimates ranged from 5.7 percent to 6.2 percent.
February's jobless number was the lowest rate for the month
since unemployment data series began in 2002, a sign that the
Brazilian labor market stayed largely unaffected by the economic
slowdown in the second half of 2011. In February 2011, Brazil
posted a 6.4 percent unemployment rate.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 1.2
percent from January to 1,699.70 reais ($931) and increased 4.4
percent from a year earlier.
Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six
major metropolitan areas surveyed remained unchanged from the
month before but was up 1.9 percent from the year-ago period,
IBGE said.
The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work also
remained unchanged in February from January at 1.4 million. The
figure fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier.
Years of solid job creation helped turn Brazil into the
world's sixth largest economy in 2011, ensuring President Dilma
Rousseff's high popular support and underpinning a jump in home
prices in recent years. The jobless rate hit a record low of 4.7
percent in December.
($1 = 1.8256 reais)
