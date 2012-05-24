(Adds details)
SAO PAULO May 24 Brazil's jobless rate
unexpectedly fell in April, adding evidence that the country's
tight labor market has remained largely unaffected by the
current economic slowdown.
Brazil's jobless rate fell to 6.0 percent in
April from 6.2 percent in March, the government's statistics
agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The unemployment rate had been expected to remain unchanged
at 6.2 percent, according to the median forecast of 17
economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 6.0
percent to 6.4 percent.
The IBGE statistics agency reports the jobless data without
seasonal adjustments. When accounting for seasonal factors, the
unemployment rate has remained hardly unchanged since the end of
last year.
Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six
major metropolitan areas surveyed remained nearly unchanged at
22.7 million people and rose 1.8 percent from the year-ago
period, the IBGE said.
The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work
remained unchanged in April from March at 1.5 million. The
figure also remained stable from a year earlier.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, fell 1.2
percent month-on-month to 1,719.50 reais ($847) and jumped 6.2
percent from the year-earlier month.
For the IBGE's jobless report, see: here
($1=2.03 reais)
(Reporting By Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Asher Levine and
Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)