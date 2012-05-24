(Adds details)

SAO PAULO May 24 Brazil's jobless rate unexpectedly fell in April, adding evidence that the country's tight labor market has remained largely unaffected by the current economic slowdown.

Brazil's jobless rate fell to 6.0 percent in April from 6.2 percent in March, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate had been expected to remain unchanged at 6.2 percent, according to the median forecast of 17 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 6.0 percent to 6.4 percent.

The IBGE statistics agency reports the jobless data without seasonal adjustments. When accounting for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate has remained hardly unchanged since the end of last year.

Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed remained nearly unchanged at 22.7 million people and rose 1.8 percent from the year-ago period, the IBGE said.

The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work remained unchanged in April from March at 1.5 million. The figure also remained stable from a year earlier.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, fell 1.2 percent month-on-month to 1,719.50 reais ($847) and jumped 6.2 percent from the year-earlier month.

