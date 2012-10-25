* Jobless rate rises to 5.4 pct for month of September
* Rate edged up as more people look for jobs
* Number of people employed up 2.3 pct from year ago
* Real wages also gain from previous month
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Oct 25 Brazil's unemployment rate
rose slightly in September despite a pick up in hiring as more
people started looking for jobs, government data showed on
Thursday.
Brazil's jobless rate edged up to 5.4 percent,
statistics agency IBGE said, from 5.3 percent in August.
Though a small monthly rise, it was the lowest rate for the
month of September since the current data series was introduced
in 2001, reinforcing the view that Brazil's tight labor market
remains well-suited to support economic recovery soon.
Low unemployment has fueled concerns over inflation next
year though, as services prices rise faster than other costs. It
has also dragged on industry, which has struggled to pass on
higher labor costs to a weak global market.
September's jobless rate had been expected to hold steady at
5.3 percent, according to the median forecast of 31 economists
surveyed by Reuters.
In the same month a year ago, Brazil's jobless rate stood at
6.0 percent. As retailers start hiring temporary workers for the
Christmas shopping season, the unemployment rate may fall below
its all-time low of 4.7 percent in coming months.
"Youngsters, students and even retired workers started
looking for jobs as they see job opportunities," said Cimar
Azeredo, who coordinated the survey at IBGE.
"The uptick in the unemployment rate was not about job
losses; it was about growing demand."
Brazil, the world's sixth largest economy and home to nearly
200 million people, has relied on its vast consumer market to
avoid a recession in the past year.
Robust demand is also expected to fuel an economic rebound
in the coming months after heavy government and central bank
stimulus, including 10 straight interest rate cuts.
The IBGE report strengthened that case, even though some
analysts saw signs of stabilization in the labor market. The
number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan
areas surveyed rose 0.9 percent from August to 23.2 million
people, up 2.3 percent from the year-ago period.
The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work
remained stable in September from August at 1.3 million. The
figure fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier.
Payroll job growth also accelerated in September, the Labor
Ministry said earlier this week.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 0.1
percent month-on-month to an average of 1,771.20 reais ($875),
gaining 4.3 percent from the year-earlier month.
"High employment and elevated wages should help spur private
sector consumption," wrote Gustavo Arruda, economist at BNP
Paribas, in a note to clients.
"On the other hand, rising wages also represent a growing
cost for firms. Those who cannot pass such rising costs to final
prices suffer from a profit squeeze. That is the case in
industry. Those who can, hike their prices to final consumers.
No wonder that service price inflation runs persistently well
above headline inflation."
Yields on interest rate futures had a muted reaction to the
data, though, as traders sticked to their bets that the central
bank will likely keep interest rates on hold through most of
2013 despite sticky inflation to support the economy.
Brazil's jobless rate has remained very low despite the
recent economic slowdown, contrasting with the United States and
many European countries. Spain, hit by a deep recession and a
banking crisis, saw its unemployment rate soar to 24.6 percent
in the second quarter.
Many economists say the reason behind the resilience of
Brazil's unemployment rate may be its rigid labor laws, which
make it very expensive to fire workers. Another reason may be
the slow growth in Brazil's workforce recently.