SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazil's jobless rate rose
slightly in September, suggesting the country's tight labor
market could be easing after economic growth was seen slowing in
the third quarter.
Brazil's jobless rate rose to 5.4 percent in
September from 5.3 percent in August, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The number was higher than the median forecast of 5.3
percent in a poll of 30 economists. In September last year,
Brazil's jobless rate also stood at 5.4 percent.
Brazil's economy probably slowed to a near halt in the third
quarter, according to economists' forecasts, after accelerating
to its fastest pace in more than three years in the period
between April and June.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose to an
average of 1,908.00 reais ($871) a month, 1.0 percent higher
than in August and 2.2 percent higher from a year earlier.
The number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major
metropolitan areas surveyed stood at 23.2 million, unchanged
from August and from September last year. The tally of people
who unsuccessfully looked for work also remained unchanged from
August at 1.3 million.
The increase in the unemployment rate is at odds with Labor
Ministry data showing a pick-up in hiring last month. Brazil's
economy added a net 211,068 payroll jobs in
September, the strongest since May 2012, according to the Labor
Ministry data released last week.
The unemployment rate, as calculated by the IBGE, tallies
jobs in the formal sector, where employees are legally
registered, as well as off-the-books jobs in the so-called
informal sector.